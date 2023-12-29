IMPD investigating death of woman found on roof of downtown bar

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating the death of a woman found on the roof of a downtown bar and restaurant.

Officers were called to the Slippery Noodle around 6:30 Thursday evening. A detective at the scene estimated the woman had been on the roof for a day, but it is not clear how she got there.

IMPD says someone on a train passing by the restaurant saw a person on the roof and called the Slippery Noodle earlier in the day. IMPD was called later in the evening and officers found the woman.

WRTV reached out to the Slippery Noodle for a statement, but they declined to comment.