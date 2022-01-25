IMPD investigating fatal crash near 38th and Moller

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after at least one person was killed in a crash late Monday.

As of 7:52 p.m., officers were at the scene of the crash, in the 5600 block of West 38th Street, according to a Tweet from IMPD.

IMPD officers are on scene of a fatality vehicular accident in the 5600 block of W. 38th Street. We are asking the public to avoid the area. West 38th Street between Moller Road and High School Road is currently not accessible please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/RxsorUNMuE — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 25, 2022

The street was closed between Moller and High School roads as first responders worked the scene.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.