IMPD investigating fatal crash near 38th and Moller

Posted at 10:38 PM, Jan 24, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after at least one person was killed in a crash late Monday.

As of 7:52 p.m., officers were at the scene of the crash, in the 5600 block of West 38th Street, according to a Tweet from IMPD.

The street was closed between Moller and High School roads as first responders worked the scene.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

