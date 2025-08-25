IMPD investigating Friday crash that killed bicyclist on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a bicyclist succumbed to their injuries after being involved in a crash on the southeast side on Friday.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue around 2:43 p.m. Police say the crash involved a pickup truck and a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital, awake and breathing, in stable condition. Later on Friday evening, they were pronounced deceased at the hospital.

IMPD said the driver of the truck involved in the accident was cooperative and remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.