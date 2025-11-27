IMPD & ISP increase patrols to crack down on drunk driving this holiday season

BROAD RIPPLE — It’s the holiday season, which means alcohol may be involved. IMPD and Indiana State Police want you to have a good time with friends and family, but they warn of the consequences of drinking and driving.

“We're gonna be working as we always do with agencies across the state to really crack down on drunk driving," said ISP Sgt. Jeremy Piers.

Every year, lives are lost due to impaired drivers behind the wheel. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it is one of the leading causes of traffic deaths.

Metro police and ISP are partnering with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute in hopes of preventing traffic accidents in the annual Safe Family Travel Campaign.

That means increased patrols.

"There's really no excuse to get behind that wheel. Whether it's Uber, it's Lyft, asking a friend, having a designated driver out there with you," said Sgt. Piers.

Sgt. Jeremy Piers says making smart decisions can prevent loved ones from getting a bad phone call.

"Whether you're at the jail and need to be a ride home from the jail or even worse, you've been involved in a crash," he said.

As celebrations with friends and family begins, WRTV popped into Kilroy's in Broad Ripple to see how Indy residents traveled.

"We redlined from the south side all the way up here to Broad Ripple. So, just celebrating my buddy's birthday and making sure we're safe," said Brad Dozier.

Brad Dozier is leading by example for his kids. It’s okay to have fun responsibly.

"I've got six boys myself, so I make sure that my boys understand they are responsible for the people in the car and that they need to return home safely and do it the right way," said Dozier.

It was girls' night for Kara Yoder and her friends.

"We drove. We plan on walking around here for a little while tonight. We're gonna go to the concert and then if we need to Uber home, we can. If we need to drive, we can. If we can leave our cars, we will," said Yoder.

Her message to others is:

"Don't drink and drive. If you need to leave your car, leave your car. It's not the end of the world. You can go back to it in the morning," she said.

The travel campaign will last through the end of December.

Seat belt violations will also be a focus.

"Let's really look after each other this Thanksgiving," said Piers.