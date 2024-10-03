IMPD issues reminder on the dangers of speeding after officer clocks driver going nearly 50 mph over

INDIANAPOLIS — Speed can kill is the message IMPD officers are working to share after an officer clocked a driver going nearly 50 miles-per-hour over the speed limit in a residential neighborhood.

“It’s one of those things where people aren’t taking into consideration the lives around them, what they’re driving and how reckless that is, whose lives they put in danger. It could be a pedestrian chasing a ball,” IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson told WRTV.

IMPD caught the speeding driver going 78 in a 35-mile-per-hour zone, off North Delaware Street. People on Indy’s north side have already voiced concerns about how fast cars drive by areas where kids play.

But a local driving instructor says it's not just limited to Indy's north side.

“We really have to be careful,” James Dix III said. “We’re gonna hurt someone.”

Dix founded Circle City Driving Academy. He wants people to take into consideration how long it will take someone to stop their car.

“Step one would be just a very light breaking on the brake. Step two should be able to take you to almost a complete stop with the car rolling to the stopping point,” Dix said.

Dix and IMPD help people get the message of taking their foot off the gas before it's too late.

“And most importantly, educate ourselves on how we can effectively control vehicles in a safe manner so we can preserve the lives of citizens of Marion County,” Dix said.

IMPD says it is working to crack down, and neighbors say it is crucially important.

“Everyone is in a hurry now, I think we need to stop and slow down,” Officer Thompson said.