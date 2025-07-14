IMPD launches new mobile unit to combat internet crimes against children in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — As internet crimes against children continue to rise across the nation, Indiana is taking proactive measures to address the issue. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has introduced a new mobile unit designed to process critical information at the crime scene.

"This is all a game of time, and the more quickly that we can help children get access to what they need to start their healing journey, the better,” said Emma Marsh, the Executive Director of kNot Today, a non-profit dedicated to preventing child sexual abuse.

According to kNot Today, national data indicates that one in ten children are affected by sexual abuse. However, recent research suggests this figure may be significantly higher.

"Recent research nationwide is actually showing that number could be as close to 22%, one in five children who are affected either by online exploitation, peer-to-peer sexual abuse, or traditional types of sexual abuse," Marsh added.

In these circumstances, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) plays a crucial role. Since its inception in 2005, ICAC has witnessed an increase in online sex crimes and the number of tips it receives.

"So in 2005, Indiana received around 325-329 cyber tips. Right now, we are seven months into the year, and we are already at 10,000 cyber tips," said Sgt. Christopher Cecil, the ICAC Commander.

The newly introduced IMPD mobile unit enables officers to process forensic data and conduct interviews directly at crime scenes, a process that was typically handled at police headquarters.

"These are very expansive scenes. They need every resource on scene that they can use to be able to search someone's home. So having the van there, having one detective who is manning the van, and one detective that is doing the interview at the scene is going to be more efficient for our detectives as well," said Kendale Adams, the IMPD Deputy Chief.

While this new tool is expected to expedite processes, advocates urge parents to remain vigilant.

"Any app where children are, that is where offenders are,” Marsh warned.

kNot Today advises parents to limit screen time and stay informed about the websites, games and apps their children are using. If a child is overly protective of their digital device, it may be an indicator that they are engaging with someone they shouldn’t be.

IMPD will also deploy K-9 Samson at these crime scenes. This electronic storage device K-9 is specially trained to detect hidden devices in child sex crime cases. The new mobile unit is now fully operational and in service.

For more information about the ICAC, visit their website. kNot Today is also hosting a fundraising event in August; more details about their organization can be found here.