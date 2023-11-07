Watch Now
IMPD looking for man missing since February

Posted at 2:36 PM, Nov 07, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Metropolitan police are seeking the public's help to find a man who has been missing since February.

Christopher Deshawn Brown, 27, was last seen after being dropped off for an appointment on the east side in the 1500 block of Ritter Avenue on Feb. 15.

IMPD said Brown is 5-foot, 11-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He needs mental health assistance, police said.

If you have information on Brown's whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

