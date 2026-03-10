Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
IMPD looking for missing 18-year-old

Traevion Pirtle was last seen on Saturday, March 7, 2026, in the 3600 block of Cedar Pine Lane
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are asking the community to help find a missing teen on the far east side on Monday.

According to IMPD, Traevion Pirtle, 18, was last seen on Saturday, March 7, in the 3600 block of Cedar Pine Lane.

Pirtle is described as 5’10”, 128 pounds, with goldish-brown dreadlocked hair and brown eyes. He is described as having a dermal piercing under one of his eyes and neck tattoos.

Pirtle was last seen wearing black Adidas pants with white stripes and a black hoodie with red lettering.

IMPD believes that Pirtle may need medical attention.

If you see Traevion Pirtle, or have any information, please call 911.

