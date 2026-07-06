IMPD: Man dies after crash, struck by second vehicle on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after being involved in two crashes on Indy's far east side Monday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, calls for an accident with injuries came in just before 6 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Shadeland Avenue, south of East 38th Street.

A short time later, the call turned into an "accident fatal."

IMPD said in a 7 a.m. update that two crashes happened within minutes of each other.

The man involved in the first crash had been hit by a second vehicle while standing outside his car, leaving him critically injured.

Medics rushed him to a hospital, where he later died.

IMPD says the two other drivers involved in the crashes, both women, have stayed on scene and were working with investigators.

The victim has not been identified.