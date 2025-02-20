IMPD: Man found shot to death in vehicle near Greenwood shopping center

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle near a Greenwood shopping center on Wednesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 12:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of Shelby Street following a report of a person down. Upon their arrival, officers located an adult male who was unresponsive inside a vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly after and, unfortunately, pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Initially, it appeared that the victim had injuries consistent with trauma but further investigation revealed the victim had been shot.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will investigate to determine the exact manner and cause of death. It will release the name of the deceased once proper notification has been made to the next of kin.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward. Individuals are encouraged to contact Detective Gregory Taylor at the IMPD Homicide Office by phone at 317.327.3475 or via email at Gregory.Taylor2@indy.gov.