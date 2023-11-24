IMPD: Missing 13-year-old may be in danger, family posts fliers throughout neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS — The search for a missing 13-year-old continues.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say Angel Glaze is possibly on the east side of the city and may be in danger.

"My family has went through hell," Pamela Biggs, Angel’s mother, said. “I am going nuts. I am sad. I am upset. I am hurt. I am frustrated. She’s my baby and I just want her home.”

WRTV

Angel was last seen on Nov. 9 on Waldemere Avenue, on the west side of Indianapolis.

Her mother says Angel got on a different school bus.

“Lynhurst 7th and 8th Grade Center decided they were going to let my 13-year-old daughter get on a bus she did not belong to and get off at a friends in this area and that was the last anyone has heard of seen her. That was two weeks and one day ago,” Biggs said. “They need a better system. I feel they are partly responsible for it.”

WRTV

WRTV reached out to Wayne Township Schools on Wednesday when we first reported Angel’s disappearance.

A spokesperson issued the following statement:

We're aware of the report regarding a missing student and take this matter very seriously. We care deeply about our student's safety and well-being and hope for her safe return.

Fliers with Angel's picture, height and the numbers to call if you spot her are posted on utility poles throughout the neighborhood.

WRTV

"I have posted on social media and contacted every news station. We believe she's on the east side with her biological father and half-sister," Biggs said.

Biggs says the teenager doesn't have a cell phone, but that Angel used her friend's phone to message her sister on social media.

In the messages, Angel said she wasn't supposed to be at the friend's house, rode his bus and asked for a ride. Her last message stated she was outside waiting.

WRTV

Metro police now believe Angel is in danger and could be on the east side.

“Two weeks today and they just now decided to take her from a runaway to an actual missing person,” Biggs said.

"It's unbelievable that this has happened. You always think it's not going to happen to me and then it does," Angel's sister, Sam, said.

WRTV

Sam runs a Find Angel social media page. She thanks those who have helped with fliers and donations and is hoping others will join in on the search.

"We're doing everything we can. We were out on Thanksgiving for almost three hours hanging up fliers around our neighborhood and different stores. We are trying to spread the word as much as possible for everyone to see she's missing," Sam said.

WRTV

Angel is described as 5’7” and 140 pounds, with sandy-blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the area of 1400 S Waldemere Avenue.

On Nov. 24, 2023, IMPD Missing Persons detectives received information that Angel may be in danger.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 immediately.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).