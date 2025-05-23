IMPD: Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police responded to a serious crash on the west side of Indianapolis Friday evening.

According to a post on X, Gasoline Alley between Rockville Road and West Vermont Street is closed as officers investigate a crash involving a single motorcycle.

IMPD confirmed the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

IMPD said the area will be closed for "quite some time" and ask drivers to avoid this area by using Holt Road or Cossell Drive as alternative routes.