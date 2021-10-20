IMPD mounted police horse retires

INDIANAPOLIS — There was a big retirement celebration held on Tuesday for a four-legged member of IMPD.
Indianapolis Mounted police horse, Cody, is leaving IMPD to go to an animal-assisted therapy farm.
Cody has served metro police for 16 years.
Today, we retired a legend 🐴— IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 19, 2021
Enjoy retirement Cody! pic.twitter.com/9JsEPTzSDJ
He partnered with police officers to assist with crowd control, welcome visiting dignitaries, and march in parades.
Cody's new home will be at Amitola Care Farm, which is a nature-based wellness center in Mooresville.