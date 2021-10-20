Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis local news

Actions

IMPD mounted police horse retires

'Cody' is going to an animal-assisted therapy farm in Mooresville.
items.[0].videoTitle
A big retirement celebration for a four-legged member of IMPD.
Posted at 9:41 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 21:50:55-04

INDIANAPOLIS — There was a big retirement celebration held on Tuesday for a four-legged member of IMPD.

Indianapolis Mounted police horse, Cody, is leaving IMPD to go to an animal-assisted therapy farm.

Cody has served metro police for 16 years.

He partnered with police officers to assist with crowd control, welcome visiting dignitaries, and march in parades.

Cody's new home will be at Amitola Care Farm, which is a nature-based wellness center in Mooresville.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!