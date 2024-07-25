IMPD, National PAL to host Play Like a Girl basketball clinic this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Getting kids involved in sports can be a key way for them to socialize and learn leadership qualities.

This week, there isa free sports clinic focused on girls and young women.

We have seen the recent rise in popularity of women's athletics with the rise of women's basketball and specifically Caitlin Clark.

On Saturday, IMPD and the National Police and Activities League are hosting the "Play Like A Girl" Clinic.

Former WNBA player Rushia Brown will be one of the instructors.

The event will start with discussion on confidence. It will be followed by a skills and drills basketball clinic and finally a thrilling game to cap it all off.

The clinic is for girls ages 7-18.

It takes place Saturday at the JTV Hill Center off of Columbia Avenue in Indianapolis.

Registration is required.