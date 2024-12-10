Watch Now
IMPD North District creates wish list to support community, officers this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD’s North District is looking for your help this holiday season.

The district has created a wish list on Amazon of items they hope to gift to those in the community and supplies needed for officers.

IMPD hopes to gift donated toys to kids to build relationships with local families. IMPD Captain Shane Foley says officers can also use them to calm a child down at a scene.

“This is an opportunity for people to help us and help us help the community. We [are asking for] things like coloring books, Lego cars,” Foley said.

Additionally, the district is asking for dog leashes and practical tools for officers.

“We often get called for vicious animals and we find out they’re not vicious at all, they just need to be taken into custody and get them back home. And seat belt cutters, hand warmers for our officers and to hand out to the community,” Foley said.

Foley says the North District is the only one with a wish list right now and is thankful for everyone’s support.

To view the North District’s Amazon wish list, click here.

