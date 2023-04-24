IMPD Numbers show an increase in non-criminal homicides

INDIANAPOLIS -- According to IMPD, officers responded to reports of a person shot just before 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Dequincy Street.

“I heard a single shot and my dogs started barking,” Jontae Halliburton said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from gun shots wounds outside a home. He later passed away. The man has been identified as 26-year-old Damonte R. Parker.

“It’s heartbreaking – and my condolences go out to the family – father – brother mother,” Halliburton added.

Halliburton lives a few doors down from where the shooting took place. Sunday’s shootings could be the latest in a number of noncriminal homicides.

A noncriminal homicide means the shooting was accidental or self-defense. So far in 2023, at least 14 of the 75 total homicides have been deemed as non-criminal.

In all 2022, there were 15 non-criminal homicides.

“Protecting yourself is real – you don’t think you have to but you got to,” Halliburton added.

Indiana Law gives special protection to people inside their home. The law states that you have a right to use reasonable force even deadly on anyone who is trying to break into your home. Reasonable is all depending on the circumstance.

“You know that you are not involved in anything and that’s what’s really sad, bullets don’t have names,” Halliburton concluded.

You can read more about Hoosiers rights as a gun-owner in Indiana here.

