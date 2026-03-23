IMPD officer accused, charged with misdemeanor OVWI

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police has been placed on administrative leave with no police powers after being arrested for allegedly driving to the scene of a crime and investigating while intoxicated, IMPD said.

According to IMPD, the officer, a detective most recently assigned to the Child Abuse unit, arrived on the scene of an investigation on Sunday evening. She was the assigned on-call detective for the day.

As officers on the scene were wrapping up the investigation, they smelled alcohol on the accused detective and reported her to a supervisor. When the supervisor went to confront her, the detective had already left the scene.

Officials said the supervisor called the detective and told her to pull over so they could meet. The detective was said to ignore this request and drove home. An officer met with the accused detective at her home and believed that she had been under the influence. The detective was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, and officers met her there to continue their investigation.

IMPD confirmed that it was determined that the detective was under the influence of alcohol and arrested her on preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OVWI), a C misdemeanor and OVWI endangering a person, an A misdemeanor.

IMPD said Chief Tanya Terry placed her on administrative leave without police powers the same day. IMPD also confirmed another detective has been assigned to the initial case.

At this time, formal charges have not been filed by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. Per policy, WRTV does not name those accused of a crime until formal charges are filed.

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