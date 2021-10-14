IMPD Officer Breann Leath, 4 other Hoosier officers to be honored at National Police Memorial

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance on April 9, 2020.

SAFE AND SOUND: The parents of IMPD Officer Breann Leath EOW:4/9/20 have made it safely to DC | Upon their arrival they received a Memorial Portrait of Bre in Tribute to her Sacrifice (*Photo Shared with Leath family permission) #Honor #Sacrifice #IndyRemembers #BeLikeBre pic.twitter.com/xP7AvWM4An — Rick Snyder (@RickFOP86) October 13, 2021

On Thursday, the fallen officer, along with four other fallen Hoosier officers will be honored at the National Police Memorial in Washington, D.C.

In 2021, hundreds of names were engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, bringing the total to 22,611 officers killed in the line of duty memorialized there.

UPDATE FOR INDY: The Leath family arriving in Washington DC as our Nation prepares to Honor the Sacrifice of Bre and hundreds of other Officers from around the country | Solemn Moment in Tribute to the Sacrifice of these families on our behalf #IndyRemembers #BeLikeBre #Honor pic.twitter.com/BBJOMP8a9I — Rick Snyder (@RickFOP86) October 13, 2021

A candlelight vigil will be held at 6:00 p.m. on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to memorialize those who make the ultimate sacrifice for their communities.

