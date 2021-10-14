Watch
IMPD Officer Breann Leath, 4 other Hoosier officers to be honored at National Police Memorial

Photo provided
Officer Breann Leath.JPG
Posted at 10:49 PM, Oct 13, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance on April 9, 2020.

On Thursday, the fallen officer, along with four other fallen Hoosier officers will be honored at the National Police Memorial in Washington, D.C.

In 2021, hundreds of names were engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, bringing the total to 22,611 officers killed in the line of duty memorialized there.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 6:00 p.m. on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to memorialize those who make the ultimate sacrifice for their communities.

