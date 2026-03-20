IMPD officer charged in an alleged illegal deer harvesting investigation

STEUBEN COUNTY — The Steuben County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against an IMPD officer for unlawfully taking a deer and another misdemeanor, WRTV learned on Friday.

According to IMPD, Aaron Mauk was initially interviewed by Indiana Conservation Officers on January 3 regarding his involvement in an illegal deer harvesting investigation.

Conservation officers made contact with Mauk again on January 12 as part of the ongoing investigation. During that interview, Mauk admitted to harvesting three deer in Steuben County without a license.

Two misdemeanor charges have been filed against Mauk — Unlawful Taking of a Deer, a Class B misdemeanor, and Providing False Information to a Check Station, a Class C misdemeanor — on March 3.

As of March 18, Chief Tanya Terry placed Mauk on administrative duty after learning about the charges. Mauk will remain on administrative duty pending a review of the information by IMPD. At this time, IMPD says he no longer has active police powers.

IMPD said it was confirmed that Mauk was off duty at the time of the allegations

According to IMPD, Mauk has been with IMPD for 10 years and was most recently assigned to the Southeast District.

IMPD internal affairs has opened an administrative investigation, and the findings will be submitted to Chief Tanya Terry for review.

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