IMPD officer gifts Thanksgiving supplies to woman following theft

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer is receiving praise from the community today after stepping up to provide a meal to a recent victim of theft in the city.

East district officer Lillian Roth responded to a call of theft earlier this week where a person lost their funds planned to use for their Thanksgiving meal.

Roth immediately knew how to help her fellow community member.

Earlier in the day, Roth and other East district officers received Thanksgiving food boxes from Shepherd Community Center. Roth knew the boxes were in her trunk and decided to give one to the victim of the theft.

After completing the theft report, the woman was able to know she will still have a warm meal this Thanksgiving.

Watch WRTV at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. tonight to hear from Roth and the victim of the theft.