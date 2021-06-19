IMPD officers honored at "Cops that are Pops" event

INDIANAPOLIS — Just in time for Father's Day, a local pastor is showing his appreciation for police officers who are also fathers.

Pastor Donald Edwards Junior of The Church of Glory honored "Cops that are Pops" at the North District Office on North 30th Street.

"Just to honor them and let them know especially with leadership - leadership is almost kind of behind the scenes and forgotten, so I just want to shed light on these great fathers in the police department," Edwards Jr. said.

Honorees included Chief Randal Taylor, Deputy Chief Joshua Barker and Commander Michael Wolly of the North District.