IMPD officers involved in crash on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers were involved in a crash on Indy's south side Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, IMPD southeast district officers were in a vehicle pursuit that resulted in a crash near 5500 S. East St.

One officer was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said. The second officer was check out on the scene.

Police said a third driver in a civilian vehicle was also check on the scene and released.

The suspects in the vehicle pursuit were taken into custody in the 4100 block of Independence Drive.

The suspect vehicle was not involved in the crash.