IMPD officers surprise woman with new tricycle after theft

INDIANAPOLIS — When Ms. Adams woke up to find her beloved tricycle stolen, little did she know that an incredible act of community kindness was just around the corner.

On December 27, 2024, Southeast District Officer Butcher arrived at the scene to take her report and learned that the tricycle was not just a means of transportation but a vital part of her daily life.

Ms. Adams explained to Officer Butcher that the tricycle was her only way to get around. Detective Asher stepped in, reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of tracking down the two males responsible for the theft, but unfortunately, the tricycle remained missing.

WRTV

Undeterred by the setback, Southeast middle shift officers and detectives came together to raise funds to purchase a brand-new tricycle and a lock for Ms. Adams.

In a heartfelt surprise, Officers Sims, Butcher, Lt. Duley, and Officer Giordano delivered the new tricycle to Ms. Adams’s home, who expressed that this was the first significant gift she had ever received.

WRTV

To ensure Ms. Adams felt confident using her gift, Officer Giordano demonstrated how to use the lock, ensuring she could safely enjoy her outings on her new wheels.