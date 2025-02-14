Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

IMPD officers surprise woman with new tricycle after theft

479498457_1069671811855923_76282176709612971_n.jpg
WRTV
479498457_1069671811855923_76282176709612971_n.jpg
479521178_1069671771855927_7662407543031395165_n.jpg
479491196_1069671758522595_1045268492675209648_n.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — When Ms. Adams woke up to find her beloved tricycle stolen, little did she know that an incredible act of community kindness was just around the corner.

On December 27, 2024, Southeast District Officer Butcher arrived at the scene to take her report and learned that the tricycle was not just a means of transportation but a vital part of her daily life.

Ms. Adams explained to Officer Butcher that the tricycle was her only way to get around. Detective Asher stepped in, reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of tracking down the two males responsible for the theft, but unfortunately, the tricycle remained missing.

479491196_1069671758522595_1045268492675209648_n.jpg

Undeterred by the setback, Southeast middle shift officers and detectives came together to raise funds to purchase a brand-new tricycle and a lock for Ms. Adams.

In a heartfelt surprise, Officers Sims, Butcher, Lt. Duley, and Officer Giordano delivered the new tricycle to Ms. Adams’s home, who expressed that this was the first significant gift she had ever received.

479521178_1069671771855927_7662407543031395165_n.jpg

To ensure Ms. Adams felt confident using her gift, Officer Giordano demonstrated how to use the lock, ensuring she could safely enjoy her outings on her new wheels.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.