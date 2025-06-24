IMPD officers use strength outside of uniform to help address homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Metro Police officers are working out for a greater cause, going beyond the badge and uniform.

Lyv and Al Teaters are using their strength to make a difference in Indianapolis and help address homelessness.

"We come in contact with individuals experiencing homelessness often, almost every day on the job, and this is something tangible that we can do off duty to help affect that and affect a positive change in the community that we serve," said Lyv Teaters.

Lyv works day shift, east district patrol for IMPD.

Her husband Al, works late shift as a homicide detective.

The two enjoy coming together for CrossFit.

"We work different shifts, so we only see each other for a certain amount of time each day, and it's a good opportunity to have stress relief, but also spend time together and create these relationships with the community in our gym," added Lyv.

The gym they attend, IGY6, stands for I got your 6. Lyv shares the meaning behind the moniker.

"It's 'I got your back,' and that's another reason we like cross-fitting, and why we do this is because it's important for us to stay physically fit," she said. "My beat partners depend on me to make sure that I can keep them safe and keep myself safe so that we can all go home at the end of our shifts. That's the goal."

Another goal is to raise $33,000 for Wheeler Mission, Indy's largest homeless outreach.

The Teaters and other gym members are competing in a "Strength In Our Streets" competition for the sake of the shelter.

"Our gym is sending four teams," Lyv explained. "The teams consist of 10 athletes and two judges, and there is a fundraising minimum per team— $1,500. So our gym, just alone, has committed a $7,000 donation for the competition, and we're excited to do that," she said.

Wheeler Mission said it does not receive government funding and relies on donations.

It's seeing an increase in demand compounded by inflation, and with fewer volunteers.

Last year, it sheltered nearly 12,000 men and women and served more than 411,000 meals.

The Teaters encourage others to help them in the mission.

"We're really just asking for help raising money for this competition, and it doesn't matter how much if anyone wants to give, however little or how much. That's super helpful for us and really just for people to remember that this is to benefit the homeless community," said Al.

You can donate to the Teaters' team HERE.

You can learn more about Wheeler Mission and ways to donate HERE.

Donations are tax-deductible. Wheeler Mission’s Federal Tax ID: 35-0888771