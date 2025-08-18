IMPD: One dead, one injured in crash on southwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died and another is injured following a crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

According to IMPD, the crash happened at around 5 p.m. at Kentucky Avenue and Lynhurst Drive, involving a white hatchback and a black pickup truck.

Police said the man in the white hatchback was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the pickup will be subject to a chemical test, as is standard procedure.

Police say witnesses are cooperating with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.