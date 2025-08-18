Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

IMPD: One dead, one injured in crash on southwest side of Indianapolis

IMG_7836.jpg
WRTV
IMG_7836.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died and another is injured following a crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

According to IMPD, the crash happened at around 5 p.m. at Kentucky Avenue and Lynhurst Drive, involving a white hatchback and a black pickup truck.

Police said the man in the white hatchback was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the pickup will be subject to a chemical test, as is standard procedure.

Police say witnesses are cooperating with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.