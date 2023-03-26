IMPD: Overnight shootings leave 1 dead, 3 injured in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department four people were shot in shootings in Indianapolis early Sunday morning, leaving one person dead.

The first shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a person was shot at 3500 E 10th St on the near east side. According to police, the victim is reported to be in stable condition.

Just before 2:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a walk-in person shot at Community East Hospital. This victim was said to be in stable condition. IMPD did not state where this person was shot or if the incident was related to the shooting at E 10th St.

Shortly after, just before 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 800 Villa Ave on the city's south side. Police found two people who had been shot. According to police, one of the victims died and the other was reported to be 'awake and breathing.'

This is a developing story.