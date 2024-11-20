IMPD partners with the Indianapolis Colts to help drive recruits

INDIANAPOLIS — A big partnership for IMPD in its efforts to recruit more officers.

The latest numbers show IMPD is short almost 300 officers. Officials hope working with the Colts will help them score more recruits to serve the city.

Colts center Ryan Kelly spent his evening at the IMPD training academy with Pre-Academy Reediness (PAR) participants. The PAR program helps prepare candidates for the physical and mental demands of training camp.

Kelly is from Cincinnati, Ohio. His father served with the Ohio State Police Officer for more than 30 years before retiring.

Kelly’s message Tuesday night was it takes a special person to wear the badge and Indianapolis needs you.

"The reason you would be here today is because somebody believed in you along the way, that you would be a good fit for this community to make it better. Right? There's crime, there's violence no matter where you go, but the right people on the right side of the law are the ultimate ones that bring the community back together," Kelly said.

As of now, there are 1,455 sworn officers with IMPD. The department is budgeted for 1,743 sworn officers.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said having the Colts on board to help with this effort may be the push they need to bring more folks on board.

"The Colts have a nationwide audience. Every Sunday when they're in town, there are 65,000 plus people in there. We have some advertising in the scout magazine that you see every weekend at the Colts game. It's another opportunity for us to reach a large group of people," Bailey said.

According to IMPD, Colts fans will see IMPD recruitment messages featured on outdoor marquees during select games, in publications like the Colts Scout and Yearbook, and hear radio spots on 93.5/1070 The Fan, as well as 97.1 Hank FM.

Additionally, IMPD recruiters have had a visible presence at various Colts games and in American Family Insurance Touchdown Town, giving them a chance to connect directly with community members who may be interested in a career in public safety.

Kelly stuck around to help participants in the training academy with their workouts.

The most recent city budget includes a four percent increase for IMPD and much of that money will go towards the department's recruitment and retention efforts.

The starting salary for new IMPD officers is around $72,000 a year.

IMPD's push to hire has been going on for a while.

About two years ago, the department put billboards up in cities in other states, including Detroit and Cincinnati, encouraging anyone interested in a law enforcement career to "make a move" to Indianapolis.

If you are interested in joining IMPD, visit JoinIMPD.Indy.gov and apply.