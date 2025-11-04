IMPD prayer vigil to uplift and support those who protect and serve

INDIANAPOLIS — A prayer vigil was held for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the City of Indianapolis, after three people were shot over the weekend at a downtown bar, and a separate incident left a teen dead.

Monday night, faith leaders joined IMPD and neighbors at Amazing Grace Christian Church to uplift and support those who protect and serve.

Songs and prayers to help move the city in a new direction of healing.

"I really got this information from the six o'clock news. I heard that it was going to happen at seven. I patted my hair down and got it together, and I came on because I wanted to pray with the community and the officers for this city to get it together," neighbor Jamie Gonzalez said.

Pastor Preston T. Adams III opened the doors of Amazing Grace Christian Church to worship and restore hope within the community.

"What the community needs is a sense of hope, and a challenge to feeling helpless. We've had a lot of despairing things to happen in our community, in our nation, and these things can cause us, even the best of us, to feel as though we're hopeless. Like what's the answer?" Adams III said.

"One of the greatest things I think that we can do for our city is walk with people in some of the hardest times of their lives. One is knowing that someone cares and loves them, and that's encouraging for a lot of people today because what we don't see enough of in here is hope and opportunity for people to do better,” Rev John Russell, Senior Chaplain for IMPD, said.

A small crowd that meant a lot to the men and women in blue.

"We feel tremendous support in this city. Our officers are here every day as they work in the streets of Indianapolis and work together with our community members towards a safer city. It's incredibly important to hear that it's a fuel, it's an energy for our officers, for our chaplains, for our victims’ assistance to know that we are supported and we return that support too," Commander Matthew Thomas, of IMPD's North District, said.