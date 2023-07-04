IMPD prepares for Downtown Indianapolis' 4th of July fireworks show

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fourth of July holiday is known for its lavish fireworks shows nationwide. But safety concerns across many communities have people worried about how protected they will be in these settings.

Monday, as IMPD prepares for back-to-back days of festive events throughout the city, they tell WRTV’s Amber Grigley they will be visible.

"You just think about things a lot differently now," said Casey Campbell-Thompson.

It's a huge consideration for so many nowadays.

"There's no way to know, but you can always do what's best for you and your family," said Kate Marburger.

Whether or not to participate in a holiday tradition or stay home.

"Yeah, I mean it is very scary. Sometimes you really don't want to go anywhere when you think about the possibility of things that could happen," said Marburger.

"We want people to not only be safe, but we want them to feel safe," said Lt. Shane Foley, IMPD.

Foley said metro police are excited about Tuesday’s fireworks show and have many safety measures in place.

"We're certainly going to have a number of officers in uniform patrol doing traffic, and there's going to be a number of things they won't see. Officers that are in plain clothes and maybe drones in the air," said Foley.

He said although they are using many resources for the downtown show, that doesn't mean those same safety measures don't apply throughout the city.

"We want to emphasize the rest of the city isn't left without officers. There is still the same complement of officers who would normally be patrolling other parts of the city. So, as we work to keep the event downtown safe, we're working to keep all the residents of Indianapolis and Marion County safe," said Foley.

"I’m a person of privilege, white privilege, and raising a black son you think about things a lot differently."

Thompson said the state of gun violence in our country, especially at public events, makes her a bit hesitant.

"I don't know if we will or not. I think big crowds and a lot of people and fireworks might make us a little bit nervous so we might do stuff in the backyard this year," said Thompson.

Marburger said she factors those same safety concerns, but it won't keep her home this holiday.

"Something could happen just about anywhere, anytime. Which isn't a great thing and shouldn't make us feel great, but you can't always plan for the chance of something," said Marburger.

Lt. Foley wants to remind people that 911 is for emergency calls only. Calls about fireworks and other non-urgent calls should go to the mayor's action center or the non-emergency line.

That way calls won't back up the 911 call center and cause a delay for those who need emergency response.