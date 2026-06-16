IMPD raids illegal nightclub, destroys nearly 3,000 containers of alcohol

INDIANAPOLIS — Police raided an unlicensed northeast side nightclub Monday, destroying nearly 3,000 containers of alcohol and shutting the place down.

IMPD's Nuisance Abatement Unit, along with Indiana State Excise Police, executed a search warrant at The Playhouse, 3344 N. Arlington Ave., on June 15.

Officers found hundreds of bottles of alcohol and other evidence of an illegal nightclub operation.

IMPD

Police said the location was already denied a permit in May, after the permit applicant failed to disclose the property's owner — a man police already knew.

The man had previously run an unlicensed bar across the street, and in 2022 was arrested after he and three others were shot there.

The Local Board voted to deny the new permit and the Indiana Alcohol Commission upheld the denial.

Police were granted a search warrant after The Marion County Health Department Food Division issued a closure order.