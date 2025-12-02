IMPD reports 150+ crashes from Monday night snowfall

INDIANAPOLIS — Snow that swept across Central Indiana Monday night into Tuesday morning has led to more than 150 crashes reported by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police since the snowfall began.

While snow is no longer falling, roads remain slick in many areas across the metro, prompting authorities to urge drivers to use extreme caution.

"Please drive carefully, use caution, and give first responders and those clearing the roads plenty of room to work," IMPD said.

The winter weather created hazardous driving conditions throughout the Indianapolis area, with icy patches and reduced visibility contributing to the high number of accidents.

Winter Driving Safety Tips

If you must travel, authorities recommend:

• Reduce your speed significantly below posted limits

• Leave plenty of room between your vehicle and others

• Expect slick spots and sudden slowdowns

• Use caution around first responders and road crews

• Avoid sudden movements - brake, accelerate, and turn gradually

• Stay home if travel is not necessary

Drivers should continue to exercise caution as road crews work to clear remaining snow and ice from area roadways.