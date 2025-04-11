IMPD reports a 113% increase in non-fatal self-inflicted gunshot injuries so far this year

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is pleading with gun owners to prioritize gun safety. This comes after a staggering increase in accidental, non-fatal, self-inflicted gunshot injuries.

"I don't want to be another statistic, another number, another casket," said Cameron Washington.

When 17-year-old Cameron Watson was 13. He said he accidentally shot himself while playing with a gun.

"Act like the tough guy and stuff like that, you know playing with it. I'm right-handed but I put it in my left hand and when I tried to drop the mag it just went off and went right through my leg," he said.

As he was in and out of consciousness, being rushed by medics, he realized how quickly life can change.

"I'm by myself with a whole bunch of strangers that are pushing me out. I'm like is this it? Is this gonna really happen today? Like, dang I'm done? God is this how it ends," he questioned.

Recovery was a mental and physical journey.

"You can't do nothing. You're just there missing out on things," he said. "When I have muscle spasms, when my leg is in mad pain and I'm shaking because it hurts. I'm begging for my mom to help me but she can't."

They're feelings Cam wants teenagers to think about when handling guns.

"I get so passionate about this. I have so many dead friends," said Washington.

IMPD wants community members to be alarmed by the growing number of accidental, non-fatal, self-inflicted gunshot injuries.

So far this year, IMPD has seen a 113% increase in them, compared to this time last year.

16 incidents were reported in March alone and a therew as a 167% increase in juveniles accidentally shooting themselves.

"Put guns up. Secure them. Whether that's a gun lock, gun lock safe, put it up high, whatever you need to do," said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams.

Deputy Chief Kendale Adams said a lot of teens or adults don't know how to properly secure their gun, or just leave it in reach of others.

"100% preventable — That's a message I want to get through. A baby, a small child, there is no way that should occur if those who possess guns do it responsibly. That's on us. If you don't, we will investigate those cases and take them to the prosecuting attorney. We cannot allow these numbers to continue to rise as we get into the busier months of the year," said Adams.

"If you're not really financially set, boy this is expensive. Go to rehab, medical bills," said Washington.