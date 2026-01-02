IMPD says missing teen 'likely fell into river,' search becomes recovery mission

INDIANAPOLIS — The search for a missing 16-year-old Indianapolis teen who disappeared near Broad Ripple last month has shifted to a recovery mission after police said he likely fell into the White River.

Robert "RJ" Williams Jr. was last seen on December 17 around 4:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Broad Ripple Avenue. The teen, who has autism, was reported missing the same day.

The case took a significant turn when detectives and IMPD K9s found RJ's backpack and gym bag on a dock along the White River on December 18.

Based on recent developments in the investigation, detectives now believe RJ likely fell into the river, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced. As a result, the case has transitioned from a missing person search to a recovery mission.

Detectives, working with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, will continue using specialized equipment and resources to search the area.

The department said they are in close contact with RJ's family during this difficult time.

IMPD search for missing teen

RJ is described as 5'9" and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Family members have been distributing flyers and asking the community to share information on social media as they hold onto hope.

"I'm praying that he is not found in the water and that he's still out here somewhere and we just need to find him and bring him home," a family member said during earlier search efforts.

Anyone who may have seen RJ, has information about his whereabouts, or witnessed anything relevant near Broad Ripple or the White River on December 17 around 4:30 p.m. is urged to contact IMPD at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.