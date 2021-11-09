IMPD: Scene still 'active' after shooting at an apartment complex on the northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an incident after a person was shot at an apartment complex on the city's northwest side.
The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 4800 block of Covered Bridge Road. Their condition is unknown, and IMPD says the scene is still active and not safe at this time.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.
IMPD is investigating an incident near Covered Bridge Apartments off of Georgetown Road.— IMPD (@IMPDnews) November 9, 2021
Please avoid the area and seek alternative route. pic.twitter.com/a60NKMAKTa