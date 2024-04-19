IMPD searching for endangered missing 79-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 79-year-old man.

Donald “Don” Hornback is 5’10 and 240 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes.

IMPD

Don was last seen in the 8900 block of Fathom Crest, near E. 86th St. and Fall Creek Blvd, on Friday.

IMPD says he may be suicidal and was last seen with a firearm.

He is believed to be driving a black 2022 Chrysler Pacifica with Indiana Disability plate DEAN1E.

IMPD

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.