IMPD searching for missing 10-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Landon was last seen in the 3300 block of North Meridian Street. He was wearing a red hooded jacket and black and red plaid pajama bottoms. He has small twisties in his hair.

Anyone who has seen Landon or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.