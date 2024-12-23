IMPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Lucia Hernandez Paguada is described as 5'3", 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Saturday, Dec. 21 in the 700 block of N. Linwood Avenue.

Police said Lucia may be in danger.

If located, call 911 immediately. You can also call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).