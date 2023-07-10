Watch Now
IMPD searching for missing 16-year-old believed to be in danger

IMPD
Posted at 6:36 PM, Jul 10, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department missing persons detectives are seeking the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl.

Jasmine Reyes-Salguero is described as 5'2", 115 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Reyes-Salguero was last seen on Sunday, July 9 in the 8200 block of East 42nd Place.

She is believed to be with 34-year-old Christopher Arriaga-Garcia, who is driving a 4-door dark gray Nissan.

Reyes-Salguero is believed to be in danger. If located, police ask you to call 911 immediately.

