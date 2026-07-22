IMPD searching for missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Halen McKenna was last seen on Tuesday, July 21 in the 1200 block of North Luett Avenue. That's in Speedway near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Mckenna is described as 5'4”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said she may be in need of medical attention.

If you see Mckenna, call 911 immediately. You can also contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at CrimeTips.org or through the P3tips app, available on Apple and Android devices.