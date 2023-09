INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department missing persons detectives are searching for a missing man and seeking the public's help.

20-year-old Jack Brown has been missing since Wednesday, August 30. He was last seen in the 5200 block of Keystone Avenue.

Brown is described as being 5'11" and 163 pounds with dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say he is believed to be extreme danger and in need of medical services.

If located, please dial 911.