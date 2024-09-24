IMPD searching for missing 53-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS — - Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating a 53-year-old woman.

Selenia Evans, 53, is described as 5'5", 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Monday, Sept. 23 in the 4400 block of Winthrop Avenue.

Police said Evans has several diagnoses and may be in need of medical attention.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

WATCH | Latest Headlines