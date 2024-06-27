IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis man last seen in May

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indy are searching for a missing 31-year-old man who has not been seen since May.

Derik Trotta is described as 5'11" and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in the 500 block of East Market Street.

He is believed to be in need of medical attention. No other information was provided by IMPD.

Anyone with information on Derik's whereabouts is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or 911.

Alternatively, anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).