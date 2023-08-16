IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons detectives are searching for 28-year-old Rachel Salomon.

She is described as 5’3” and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Salomon was last seen on Sunday, August 13 on the west side of Indianapolis.

She is believed to be in danger and in need of medical treatment.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) to make an anonymous tip.