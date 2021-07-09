IMPD searching for missing 18-year-old who may in danger

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in locating 18-year-old Desaray Shidler.

Desaray Shidler is described as 4’3", 100 pounds, brown hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen near 512 Buffalo Ridge on July 8, 2021.

According to the family, Shidler has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old, suffers from Cystic Fibrosis, and requires medication. She may be in danger.

If located, please assess her mental and medical needs and notify the IMPD Missing Persons detectives at 317.327.6160.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards. This release may be updated as more information becomes available. Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.