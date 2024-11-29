IMPD searching for mother and daughter in kidnapping

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a mother and her 7-year-old daughter who police believe were taken against their will.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Police say 25-year-old Andrea Castro Guzman and her 7-year-old daughter, Alexa Castro-Guzman, were last seen in Indianapolis near the 3200 block of North Euclid Avenue on Friday. Police believe Andrea Guzman’s boyfriend took the pair against their will. They may be headed to Michigan.

Andrea is 5'6", 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.