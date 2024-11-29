Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

IMPD searching for mother and daughter in kidnapping

Screen Shot 2024-11-29 at 4.28.40 PM.jpg
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department
Screen Shot 2024-11-29 at 4.28.40 PM.jpg
IP240112887 x2.PNG
IP240112887 x1.PNG
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a mother and her 7-year-old daughter who police believe were taken against their will.

IP240112887 x2.PNG

Police say 25-year-old Andrea Castro Guzman and her 7-year-old daughter, Alexa Castro-Guzman, were last seen in Indianapolis near the 3200 block of North Euclid Avenue on Friday. Police believe Andrea Guzman’s boyfriend took the pair against their will. They may be headed to Michigan.

IP240112887 x1.PNG

Andrea is 5'6", 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make a difference today!