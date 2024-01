INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD missing person detectives are seeking the public's help locating a missing woman.

Renee Edwards, 33, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 in the 6000 block of E. 82nd St.

Edwards is described as 5’6", 170 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Police said she may be driving a red 2023 Mazda CX3.

Edwards may need medical attention.

If located, please call 911 immediately.