IMPD seeking help in finding 62-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons detectives are asking for the community's help in finding 62-year-old Catherine Johnson.

She's described as 4'9" and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen on Thursday in the 400 block of Bradley Avenue wearing a blue/white/pink floral dress, an IMPD release said. She has a right-leg amputation and uses a walker for mobility.

IMPD is requesting anyone who finds her to call 911 immediately as she may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Those with information can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.