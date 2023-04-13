IMPD seeking info on planned short-term rental party

INDIANAPOLIS — As police in central Indiana continue in their attempt to crack down on short-term rental property parties, IMPD is asking for help in stopping a planned party coming up.

The event IMPD is searching for information on is a party using the following poster across social media.

IMPD

The poster includes terms like "BYOB" and "BYOW", which means bring your own beer and bring your own weed.

The party is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., but an address is not included in the poster.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD Nuisance and Abatement by email at impd_nusianceabatement@indy.gov.