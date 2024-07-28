IMPD seeking public's assistance in locating a 64-year-old man with dementia

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons detectives are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 64-year-old man with dementia.

Jeffrey Miller, 64, is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 164 pounds, with brown eyes and bald hair.

Miller was last seen when he left his residence in 2600 block of Adams St. on July 28 at approximately 1 a.m. Police said Miller walked off his front porch in an unknown direction.

He was wearing stone washed jeans, a multiple color shirt, and a blue jean jacket.

Miller's family says he has been diagnosed with dementia. He may be in need of immediate medical assistance.

If located, contact IMPD or Missing Persons at 317-327-6160 or 317-327-3811.