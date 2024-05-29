IMPD seeking public’s assistance in locating missing 35-year-old Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 35-year-old man.

Brandon Perry is described as 5’10” and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Sunday, May 26 in the 9500 block of Vandergriff Road.

IMPD says he left in his truck, which was pulling a trailer with his tools. The trailer was found on Monday, May 27 in the 7200 block of East Thompson Road. His truck was found in the 5100 block of South Emerson Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on Perry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.